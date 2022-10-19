BREAKING: South Fulton fire crews battle large house fire; multiple hospitalized

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital and some are still unaccounted for after a home in South Fulton went up in flames Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
South Fulton fire crews were dispatched to the home in the 7200 block of Oswego Trail around 5 a.m. with multiple people trapped inside, the fire department confirmed on Twitter. The house was engulfed by the time firefighters arrived and had to attack the fire from the outside.
At least seven people were inside, Channel 2 Action News reported.
