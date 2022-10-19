BREAKING: South Fulton fire crews battle large house fire; multiple hospitalized

BreakingNews
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital and some are still unaccounted for after a home in South Fulton went up in flames Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

South Fulton fire crews were dispatched to the home in the 7200 block of Oswego Trail around 5 a.m. with multiple people trapped inside, the fire department confirmed on Twitter. The house was engulfed by the time firefighters arrived and had to attack the fire from the outside.

At least seven people were inside, Channel 2 Action News reported.

We have a photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

