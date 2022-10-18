BreakingNews
Massive fire breaks out at Midtown Atlanta building
Massive fire breaks out at Midtown Atlanta building

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A huge fire at a Midtown building broke out Monday evening.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but the burning building is located near 12th Street and Peachtree Walk. The name of the building has not been confirmed by authorities.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen billowing over Midtown near the Google building. Officials have not said if anyone was injured or how the blaze began.

More than 2,000 residents in Midtown experienced power outages for about an hour, according to Georgia Power, but authorities have not said if the outages were linked directly to the fire.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

