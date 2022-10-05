ajc logo
X

Apartment fire in southwest Atlanta displaces 24 people; 3 dogs saved

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Intown Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

At least 24 people were displaced by a large apartment fire in the Pomona Park neighborhood of southwest Atlanta on Monday night, according to officials.

Atlanta fire crews responded to an apartment complex at 1700 Stanton Road just before 8 p.m. and found fire coming through the roof of a two-story, multiunit building, the fire department said in a news release. The building’s right wall began to collapse as it was engulfed in flames, causing firefighters to pivot to attack the fire from the outside.

No injuries were reported, and three dogs were rescued, the release states. Fire crews continued to monitor the burned area until about 5 a.m. Tuesday to ensure the fire didn’t reignite.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Georgia also responded to provide assistance to the displaced residents, providing temporary lodging, clothing and personal care items.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

The Jolt: Christian leaders rally around embattled Herschel Walker 3h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Remember when division titles didn’t matter? This one does
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gwinnett commuters stuck on I-85 for nearly 3 hours after tractor-trailer crash
41m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider
15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America

Atlanta Boy Scouts partner with community leaders to keep kids safe
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Art Meripol

1912 Academy Lofts open for tours on Oct. 6
22h ago
Smoldering debris takes fire crews back to Buckhead sports bar twice overnight
23h ago
Golf tournament to benefit City of Refuge
Featured

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
22h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top