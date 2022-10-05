Apartment fire in southwest Atlanta displaces 24 people; 3 dogs saved

Atlanta fire crews responded to an apartment complex at 1700 Stanton Road just before 8 p.m. and found fire coming through the roof of a two-story, multiunit building, the fire department said in a news release. The building’s right wall began to collapse as it was engulfed in flames, causing firefighters to pivot to attack the fire from the outside.

No injuries were reported, and three dogs were rescued, the release states. Fire crews continued to monitor the burned area until about 5 a.m. Tuesday to ensure the fire didn’t reignite.