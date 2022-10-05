Apartment fire in southwest Atlanta displaces 24 people; 3 dogs saved

At least 24 people were displaced by a large apartment fire in the Pomona Park neighborhood of southwest Atlanta on Monday night, according to officials.
Atlanta fire crews responded to an apartment complex at 1700 Stanton Road just before 8 p.m. and found fire coming through the roof of a two-story, multiunit building, the fire department said in a news release. The building’s right wall began to collapse as it was engulfed in flames, causing firefighters to pivot to attack the fire from the outside.
No injuries were reported, and three dogs were rescued, the release states. Fire crews continued to monitor the burned area until about 5 a.m. Tuesday to ensure the fire didn’t reignite.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Georgia also responded to provide assistance to the displaced residents, providing temporary lodging, clothing and personal care items.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com