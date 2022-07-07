Suspect in Coweta family’s triple homicide indicted on 16 counts

Grantville police Chief Steve Whitlock said Muse had bought at least one gun at the shop and fired it on the range.

On the afternoon of April 8, Muse allegedly took a pistol into the gun shop and fired multiple shots at all three of the Hawk family members, the indictment states.

The deaths shocked the Coweta community and normally quiet Grantville, where it had been at least 20 years since a homicide was reported, according to the GBI.

Muse’s arrest came one day after the funeral was held for the Hawks. The coroner asked for prayers for his family during the service at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan and led those attending in a praise song. Hawk and his loved ones have relied on their faith to guide them through the tragedy.

At a May press conference, Richard Hawk said his family plans to refrain from speaking publicly while the case remains open, and will continue to lean on their faith and their neighbors.

“It feels like your heart has imploded, just in pieces,” Hawk said. “And to see the love and support we’ve gotten, it takes one of those little pieces and puts it back in place.”