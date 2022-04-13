Grantville homicides the first in 20+ years for small Coweta town

The deaths have shocked the community, where many knew the Hawk family through either their jobs or dedication to their church.

Caption Three members of the Hawk family, (from left) Richard, Evelyn and Luke, were killed Friday night at a Coweta County business. Credit: Family photos Credit: Family photos Caption Three members of the Hawk family, (from left) Richard, Evelyn and Luke, were killed Friday night at a Coweta County business. Credit: Family photos Credit: Family photos

Tommy Hawk worked for 30 years at Ford Motor Company before retiring to open his gun business, according to his online obituary. His wife, Evelyn, played piano at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newnan and sang with the choir when she wasn’t working alongside her husband.

An East Coweta High School senior, Luke was in a work-study program that allowed him time to help his grandparents at the gun range. That’s where he was late Friday as spring break was winding down for Coweta students.

Luke had planned to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in the fall, according to his family. A scholarship fund has been created at the Tifton college to honor him.

The funeral for the Hawks will be held at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan at 2 p.m. Thursday, according to McKoon Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements.

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION

The ATF: Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF by calling 888-283-8477, email ATFTips@atf.gov or visit the tip line at atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Those with information can also submit an anonymous tip via reportit.com.

The GBI: Anyone who visited the Lock, Stock and Barrel Shooting Range or saw anything along Bohannon Road on Friday is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS.

TO HONOR THE FAMILY

GoFundMe: An online fundraising page has been created by a family member

The Coweta Community Foundation, Hawk Memorial: Donors can go directly to the Coweta community Foundation website and click ‘donate.’ Click the “donation in Memory or Honor” so the Foundation can track who made a donation and provide details for the family.

The Alexander “Luke” Hawk Memorial Scholarship at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC): Luke was supposed to start school at ABAC in the fall. Memorial contributions can be made at www.abac.edu/lukehawkmemorial or by check made payable to the ABAC Foundation and mailed to: ABAC Foundation (13), 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, GA 31793.