Suspect dead in shooting rampage that killed 2 Covington Walmart co-workers

Investigators have not disclosed a motive.

The deadly saga started around 1:30 a.m. Friday, when officials said Eduh took a gun into the store where his co-workers were just a few hours into their overnight shifts. At the time, the store was closed to the public.

After shooting two co-workers, authorities said he then made his way to Clarke’s home about 2 miles away.

Samantha Clarke, Akeela’s mother, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week that what happened next unfolded quickly. She said the suspect kicked in the front door, and her daughter ran and locked herself in an upstairs bedroom. Samantha Clarke said the suspect then shot at the bedroom door, striking her daughter, before kicking down that door, as well.

“He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,” she said. “He just emptied the whole magazine on her and then he left. I was right there. Everything happened in front of me.”

After that, Eduh took off more than 150 miles east on I-20 toward South Carolina, according to authorities. When law enforcement in the neighboring state caught up to him, he shot himself, officials said.

He was in critical condition when he was rushed to an Augusta hospital.

Akeela Clarke’s family has organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with her funeral costs.