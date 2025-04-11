Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

“This was not an active shooter situation. The suspect specifically targeted individuals they knew,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the shooter, whose name has not been released, left the store to grab a firearm. Upon returning, the suspect then shot two other employees described by officials as acquaintances.

One of the victims died at the scene and the other was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect left the store again and forced entry into a nearby home on Emerson Trail. The shooter then “located another acquaintance and fatally shot them” before leaving, officials said.

The suspect took off toward South Carolina, where authorities took the person into custody.

A call to the Covington store went unanswered early Friday.

A spokesperson for Walmart’s corporate office, in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said the company is “heartbroken by what’s happened.”

“There’s no place for violence in our stores. We’re focused on taking care of our associates and supporting law enforcement with their investigation,” the statement said.

No other information has been released by law enforcement.

