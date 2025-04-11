Crime & Public Safety
Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

A Walmart employee in Covington is accused of going on a shooting rampage that killed two people and injured another, officials said.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

A Walmart employee in Covington is accused of going on a shooting rampage that killed two people and injured another, officials said. (Newton County Sheriff's Office)
A Walmart employee in Covington went on a shooting spree, killing two people and injuring one at separate locations early Friday before being arrested, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began with a call about a shooting at the Walmart Supercenter on Salem Road around 1:30 a.m., officials said. The store is about 35 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Only employees were present, as the store was closed to the public at the time.

“This was not an active shooter situation. The suspect specifically targeted individuals they knew,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the shooter, whose name has not been released, left the store to grab a firearm. Upon returning, the suspect then shot two other employees described by officials as acquaintances.

One of the victims died at the scene and the other was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect left the store again and forced entry into a nearby home on Emerson Trail. The shooter then “located another acquaintance and fatally shot them” before leaving, officials said.

The suspect took off toward South Carolina, where authorities took the person into custody.

A call to the Covington store went unanswered early Friday.

A spokesperson for Walmart’s corporate office, in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said the company is “heartbroken by what’s happened.”

“There’s no place for violence in our stores. We’re focused on taking care of our associates and supporting law enforcement with their investigation,” the statement said.

No other information has been released by law enforcement.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Prosecutors and family members are shocked and frustrated after Kathan Guzman, who was convicted of murder, was mistakenly released from the Clayton County Jail last month. Officials say he choked 19-year-old Delila Grayson to death in Clayton County in 2022. (Handout)

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

