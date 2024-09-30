Suspect at large after road rage shooting on Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs

Police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored Tesla with dark rims after they allegedly shot another motorist Monday morning on Ga. 400 in an incident that caused major traffic headaches for commuters.
Sandy Springs police were called to the scene on Ga. 400 North just past Windsor Parkway around 7:15 a.m., a department spokesman said. Responding officers found a driver suffering from a gunshot wound, but the suspected shooter was gone.
The wounded driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators learned that the suspected shooter and victim were involved in a road rage incident sparked by some aggressive driving, the spokesman said. The incident began around Lenox Road and continued on the state highway until the shooting near Windsor Parkway, a distance of about 2 miles.
The shooting took place at the beginning of the Monday morning commuting window and the police response shut down all but one lane of Ga. 400 North for about 2½ hours, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Police announced that the scene had been cleared just after 10 a.m.
The suspected shooter remains at large. Police could not share further information about the driver beyond a description of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sandy Springs detectives at 770-551-6937.
