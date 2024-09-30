Breaking: Baseball legend Pete Rose, whose hitting streak stopped in Atlanta, dies at age 83
Crime & Public Safety

Suspect at large after road rage shooting on Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs

Police searching for driver of dark-colored Tesla with dark rims
The shooting happened at the beginning of the Monday morning commute window and the police activity shut down all but one lane of Ga. 400 North.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

The shooting happened at the beginning of the Monday morning commute window and the police activity shut down all but one lane of Ga. 400 North.
By
1 hour ago

Police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored Tesla with dark rims after they allegedly shot another motorist Monday morning on Ga. 400 in an incident that caused major traffic headaches for commuters.

Sandy Springs police were called to the scene on Ga. 400 North just past Windsor Parkway around 7:15 a.m., a department spokesman said. Responding officers found a driver suffering from a gunshot wound, but the suspected shooter was gone.

The wounded driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators learned that the suspected shooter and victim were involved in a road rage incident sparked by some aggressive driving, the spokesman said. The incident began around Lenox Road and continued on the state highway until the shooting near Windsor Parkway, a distance of about 2 miles.

The shooting took place at the beginning of the Monday morning commuting window and the police response shut down all but one lane of Ga. 400 North for about 2½ hours, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Police announced that the scene had been cleared just after 10 a.m.

The suspected shooter remains at large. Police could not share further information about the driver beyond a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sandy Springs detectives at 770-551-6937.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Stalled car on I-75 in Atlanta leads to fatal 7-car pileup
Placeholder Image

Credit: Spalding County State Court

She filed for divorce. He shot her to death near Spalding courthouse, cops say
Placeholder Image

Mom, 1-month-old twins among at least 17 Georgia deaths blamed on Helene
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man kills himself after shooting woman at DeKalb apartments, police say
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Gwinnett jailer suspended after arrest on simple battery charge1h ago
Young Thug trial: Frustrated judge scolds prosecutor for ‘really poor lawyering’1h ago
‘Complete devastation.’ Rural Georgia reels in Helene’s wake
Featured
Placeholder Image

Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; more than 370K still without power
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Air quality monitored across metro Atlanta1h ago
As his 100th birthday nears, Jimmy Carter’s life is quiet and marked by routine