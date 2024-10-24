Suspect arrested in Douglas County 2 years after fatal NW Atlanta shooting

A little more than two years after a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta, authorities said sheriff’s deputies in Douglas County arrested a suspect on multiple charges, including murder.

Tyvawn Williams, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday on counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Atlanta police said.

Williams is accused of killing 25-year-old Ansari Smith on Oct. 15, 2022, according to police. Officers were called to a home on Ardmore Circle that night after getting reports of a person shot.