Suspect arrested in Douglas County 2 years after fatal NW Atlanta shooting

A little more than two years after a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta, authorities said sheriff’s deputies in Douglas County arrested a suspect on multiple charges, including murder.
Tyvawn Williams, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday on counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Atlanta police said.
Williams is accused of killing 25-year-old Ansari Smith on Oct. 15, 2022, according to police. Officers were called to a home on Ardmore Circle that night after getting reports of a person shot.
At the scene, located in Atlanta’s Brookwood neighborhood just south of Buckhead, officers found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police did not say how Williams was identified as a suspect or how he was located. He was booked into the Douglas jail Wednesday and remains there awaiting transfer to Fulton County.
No further details have been released.
