Cops: 25-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting

A man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, according to police.
Atlanta officers arrived at the scene in the 330 block of Ardmore Circle just before 9:15 p.m., where they found a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
No other details were provided by police about the victim, the shooting or any possible suspects.
