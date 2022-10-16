ajc logo
X

Cops: 25-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, according to police.

Atlanta officers arrived at the scene in the 330 block of Ardmore Circle just before 9:15 p.m., where they found a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No other details were provided by police about the victim, the shooting or any possible suspects.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five observations on the Braves’ loss to the Phillies in the NLDS 13h ago

Credit: TNS

‘I’m speechless’: Braves grapple with season ending long before they expected
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Dansby Swanson said future isn’t on his mind right now
14h ago

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
13h ago

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Grading the first week of “I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones”
3h ago
The Latest

Driver sought for questioning in connection with deadly I-285 shooting, crash
23m ago
Police: 1 arrested in 35-year-old’s fatal shooting in NW Atlanta
44m ago
Young father shot dead outside South Fulton home
19h ago
Featured

GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates begin Sunday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
Gridlock Guy: Grading the first week of “I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones”
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top