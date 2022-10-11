ajc logo
Suspect arrested days after woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 minute ago

Four days after a shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County construction site, a suspect is behind bars.

Gwinnett police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Edward Smith, 36, of Snellville, after he turned himself in at the county jail the night before. Smith was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder in the death of Breana Rogers, who was killed Friday evening along a busy stretch of Stone Mountain Highway.

Rogers’ body was found next to a wrecked vehicle in a driveway leading to the construction site, located near an Applebee’s and a business strip just east of Rockbridge Road. The vehicle appeared to have been the only one involved in the crash, according to police.

Rogers had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the shooter ran away through the construction site. According to police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Richter, Smith was linked to the case by the wrecked vehicle’s registration number, and he was identified as a suspect the following day.

A motive in Rogers’ killing was not disclosed.

Smith is being held at the jail without bond.

