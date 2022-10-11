Suspect arrested days after woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site

Gwinnett police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Edward Smith, 36, of Snellville, after he turned himself in at the county jail the night before. Smith was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder in the death of Breana Rogers, who was killed Friday evening along a busy stretch of Stone Mountain Highway.

Rogers’ body was found next to a wrecked vehicle in a driveway leading to the construction site, located near an Applebee’s and a business strip just east of Rockbridge Road. The vehicle appeared to have been the only one involved in the crash, according to police.