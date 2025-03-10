Suspect arrested after teen shot to death at prom night party in Cobb

“A fight resulted in a former Campbell student losing their life,” she wrote in the letter. “While this tragedy didn’t have anything to do with our school directly, we have already begun hearing how it is affecting our students.”

Campbell held its prom from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, according to a social media post by the school. It is not clear if those involved in the shooting attended the event.

Later, in the early morning hours Sunday, Diaz and Hornsby were “at a house party with others for prom night,” according to the warrant. Diaz told police he feared the victim “wanted to jump him” due to “a previous incident.”

Diaz told police he walked away, then returned, at which point the victim and his friend began to follow him, the warrant says.

Diaz pointed his gun at Hornsby, who then lifted his shirt to show he did not have a weapon on him, according to the warrant. Even though Diaz did not see a gun, he told police he shot the teen twice in the chest because he was “known to carry guns.”

After responding to a report of a person shot, police found Hornsby in a shopping center parking lot off New Macland Road and took him to the hospital, where he died.

The charges against Diaz include murder, possession of a firearm during a crime and aggravated assault with a weapon. Diaz was booked into the Cobb County jail without bond Sunday.

The Cobb County School District said resources will be available “to help students process this difficult news.”

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a former Campbell student this past weekend,” the statement said. “Student safety is always at the top of our minds, and we urge families to review our safety measures and report any safety concerns immediately."