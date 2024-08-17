Suspect arrested after Gwinnett man dies from fentanyl-laced drugs, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday and charged under the new Austin’s Law in connection with a fentanyl-related death in Gwinnett County, police said.

Emory Clark, 39, is facing charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property in the fentanyl overdose death of Christian Howell, 23, authorities stated.

On July 31, Howell was found unresponsive inside a bedroom at a home on Mill Glenn Court near Lawrenceville. Police spokesman Sgt. Collin Flynn said illegal drugs were located inside the room, and officers began to collect phone data, surveillance footage and other evidence.