Spelman instructor found in Lake Oconee was holding her phone, sheriff says

The following morning, Wilson’s body was pulled from the water. On Monday, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials told him that Wilson still had her cellphone in her right hand.

The autopsy on Wilson raised even more questions, Sills said.

”The totality of all the circumstances ... is requiring us to take additional measures to thoroughly investigate this case,” Sills said Monday afternoon.

Sills previously said Wilson’s death “is no longer a simple drowning. This is a death investigation.” Details about her cause of death have not been released.

Explore Wallet of missing Westminster coach found in boat on Lake Oconee

Wilson taught math at Spelman College and Jones taught science and coached track at the Westminster Schools. The two met as students at Clark Atlanta University around 30 years ago but had reconnected, according to Wilson’s friend, Natasha Harrison. After getting engaged during the holidays, the two planned to marry March 14.

On Feb. 8, the weather was unseasonably warm when Jones and Wilson put the Sun Dolphin Pro 120 into the water at Fish Tale Marina at a ramp along Ga. 44. Once the boat was in the water, Jones steered it to The Lodge on Lake Oconee, where he picked up Wilson, who had driven their truck back to the hotel, Sills previously said. From there, the two rode away across the cold waters.

Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

About two hours later, the boat was spotted going in circles without Jones or Wilson aboard.

Investigators reviewed some video footage from Feb. 8 that was available, according to Sills, but it has not offered clues to what happened to the couple. Both were healthy adults and could swim, the sheriff said. However, the small boat was not one typically seen on the lake, he said.

“The boat they were in was not appropriate for this water,” Sills said. “It was a dangerous situation to start with.”

Explore Timeline of events in the Lake Oconee boating investigation

The DNR said the boat was registered to Jones, who did not have a fishing license.

When the boat was found, Jones’ brown, trifold wallet with his driver’s license inside was onboard the empty vessel, along with a key card to their room at The Lodge, Sills said. Wilson’s ID, some cash and a credit card were inside a fanny pack she had on, he said.

After Wilson’s body was located, gray Nike sneakers belonging to Jones were found in the water about 15 yards apart, near some rocks in the area, according to investigators.

Funeral arrangements for Wilson have not been publicly announced. Through a spokesperson, the Jones family has thanked those involved in the search while requesting privacy.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.