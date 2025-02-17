Metro Atlanta
Monday marks 10th day of search for missing Westminster coach on Lake Oconee

Family of Gary Jones thankful for efforts to find him
Cyrus, a giant schnauzer, and his handler Kathy Tompkins, of Evans, assisted the Putnam County Sheriff's Office with the search for Gary Jones on Friday in Eatonton. (Jason Getz / AJC)

5 hours ago

The search for a Westminster Schools coach and teacher will continue Monday, 10 days after he was last seen on Lake Oconee.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said cadaver dogs are expected to return to the popular lake in east Georgia on Monday and Tuesday, along with volunteer search crews after Sunday’s storms hampered their efforts.

Gary Jones and his fiancee, Joycelyn Nicole Wilson, were seen on a small fishing boat Feb. 8. But about two hours later, that same boat was empty when it was spotted circling a couple of miles north of the Wallace Dam.

The following day, Wilson’s body was pulled from the water. The Spelman College math instructor, who adored her students and was known for her sense of humor, was 49.

Jones' sneakers were found in the water near some rocks in the general vicinity of where Wilson’s body was found, officials said.

The Putnam sheriff’s office has joined the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in searching the lake, shoreline and nearby woods. Sills has called the case a “death investigation.”

Storms that rolled through Georgia early Sunday slowed search efforts, Sills said.

“The wind is furious right now,” Sills told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning. “There’s no way a cadaver dog could do anything today.”

Sills said he wasn’t optimistic divers would be able to locate the man’s body unless it were to surface.

The couple, who first met some 30 years ago at Clark Atlanta University, had reconnected later in life and got engaged during the holidays, according to one of Wilson’s friends. Natasha Harrison, who sang in the church choir with Wilson, said her friend had posted on social media that she had found love.

“On paper, they’re the same person,” Harrison said.

Wilson was happy and excited, Harrison said. The couple planned to marry March 14. But now, their family and friends are devastated, grieving Wilson’s loss while anxious for answers about Jones.

The boat used by Gary Jones and Joycelyn Nicole Wilson is shown on Feb. 8 the day they went missing on Lake Oconee. The boat was found empty and circling some two hours later, and Wilson's body was found the following morning. (Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the Jones family thanked all of those who have looked for the science teacher, who coaches track and field at the private school. Jones is the brother of former University of Georgia and NFL star Sean Jones.

“We thank you for all the well wishes, the prayers and most importantly your efforts in helping us find Gary,” the family said. “This has been a horrendous experience for our family but we will not rest until he is found. We are following all developing leads in the events surrounding his disappearance. However, our most important focus now are the multifaceted search efforts in water and on land.”

Former students are among those who have joined in the search, along with those who live in the area.

“We have unwavering faith in God that Gary will be found and that more details will be brought to light,” the family said. “While we are enduring this difficult process, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy. Again, we sincerely thank you.”

— Macon bureau chief Joe Kovac Jr. contributed to this article.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

