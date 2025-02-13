Timeline of events in the Lake Oconee boating investigation

A look at the events following the discovery of an empty boat on Lake Oconee:
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.: Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman aboard a fishing boat, according to the Department of National Resources. It was not known where the boat was put into the lake. Investigators have obtained video of the couple launching the boat roughly two hours before the pontoon boaters spotted the empty vessel.
Saturday, 5:30 p.m.: A Sun Dolphin Pro 120 fishing boat was seen circling near the dam on the edge of Putnam and Hancock counties, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. By the time wardens made it to the boat, it had run out of gas, the DNR said.
Sunday, 10 a.m.: The body of Joycelyn Nicole Wilson, a Spelman College instructor, was found near where the boat was located, officials said. She was 49. The GBI has conducted an autopsy, but the findings have not been released.
Wednesday: The search continued for Gary Jones, a coach at the Westminster Schools. The recovery efforts were slowed by the rainy weather.
Wednesday evening: Sills said his office is taking over the death investigation.
Thursday: The search continued for Jones.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia
President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?
15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?