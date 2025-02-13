Crime & Public Safety
Timeline of events in the Lake Oconee boating investigation

A group of volunteers with the Emergency Dive Response Team gathered Thursday morning to help search for missing Westminster Schools Coach Gary Jones.

A group of volunteers with the Emergency Dive Response Team gathered Thursday morning to help search for missing Westminster Schools Coach Gary Jones.
15 hours ago

A look at the events following the discovery of an empty boat on Lake Oconee:

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.: Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman aboard a fishing boat, according to the Department of National Resources. It was not known where the boat was put into the lake. Investigators have obtained video of the couple launching the boat roughly two hours before the pontoon boaters spotted the empty vessel.

Sheriff taking over investigation of death at Lake Oconee as search continues for 2nd boater

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.: A Sun Dolphin Pro 120 fishing boat was seen circling near the dam on the edge of Putnam and Hancock counties, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. By the time wardens made it to the boat, it had run out of gas, the DNR said.

Sunday, 10 a.m.: The body of Joycelyn Nicole Wilson, a Spelman College instructor, was found near where the boat was located, officials said. She was 49. The GBI has conducted an autopsy, but the findings have not been released.

Wednesday: The search continued for Gary Jones, a coach at the Westminster Schools. The recovery efforts were slowed by the rainy weather.

Little progress made in search for missing Westminster coach on Lake Oconee

Wednesday evening: Sills said his office is taking over the death investigation.

Thursday: The search continued for Jones.

Spelman College senior instructor Joycelyn Wilson was found dead Sunday after a boat was seen circling Lake Oconee, officials said. A man who is considered missing was also on the boat, and Westminster identified him as coach Gary Jones.

