Timeline of events in the Lake Oconee boating investigation

A look at the events following the discovery of an empty boat on Lake Oconee:

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.: Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman aboard a fishing boat, according to the Department of National Resources. It was not known where the boat was put into the lake. Investigators have obtained video of the couple launching the boat roughly two hours before the pontoon boaters spotted the empty vessel.

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.: A Sun Dolphin Pro 120 fishing boat was seen circling near the dam on the edge of Putnam and Hancock counties, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. By the time wardens made it to the boat, it had run out of gas, the DNR said.