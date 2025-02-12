Roswell officer killed in the line of duty remembered for his kindness, energy

On Wednesday afternoon, as hundreds of people filled out both levels of Roswell United Methodist Church for Labonte’s funeral, ceiling lights fittingly illuminated dozen of law enforcement members in a blue glow as they sat in an area behind his casket.

His bright light continued to shine, days after Labonte was fatally shot Friday night at a shopping complex on Market Boulevard, becoming the first law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in Georgia this year. Edward Espinoza, 23, who allegedly fired several shots at the officer, was later arrested and faces murder charges.

The chief noted that Labonte would be awarded posthumously both the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart, which he said would set the officer apart. The medals were given to his wife Alyssa, the love of his life. Some of his fellow officers mentioned during the funeral how he couldn’t stop talking about her, and how he couldn’t wait to get home to see her face.

The past few days have been tough for the chief, he said. But he had inspiration.

His window overlooks a memorial car that was placed at the department after Labonte’s death. He expected a few people to visit it, but said he was shocked at the steady stream of mourners leaving flowers, cards and balloons. Conroy watched as they held hands, hugged and cried. Many of them had never met the officer, but “they were in tears,” the chief said.

That included one card left by a young girl, who placed $10 of her own money at the memorial. As she left, she told the chief: “I’m going to be a police officer when I grow up.”

Others did meet Labonte, including a boy named Xavier, whose mother had called 911 to get police to scare her son, who was skipping school.

“I’m not gonna scare him, but I will talk to him,” Labonte said, according to the chief. The two bonded through a love of football, and a ball was placed by the youngster on the memorial car following his death.

“Officer Labonte, I have not cut class since we talked,” read the inscription.

Conroy sighed heavily before acknowledging the outpouring of love and support for Labonte. City events and meetings were canceled this week to property honor the officer. He said countless state and local officials had reached out.

At one point, he asked the squad that Jeremy worked 12-hour shifts with to stand up. It was the same team (D Squad) that responded when he was shot and apprehended the suspect. The room then grew silent.

Several of those fellow officers also recalled stories, some of whom he met at the academy and served with him on the D Squad. From listening to heavy metal songs on 3 a.m. patrol, to taking jujutsu classes together, there was never a dull moment.

Those who spoke included Roswell police Officer S.A. Wolfson, who Alyssa had held tightly Tuesday as her husband’s casket was escorted to his visitation. Wolfson and Labonte had an instant connection. Wolfson said that of all the officers he had trained, Labonte was the only person who called him dad. It started as a joke, but then Wolfson started calling him son, he said.

“I have been honored to be amongst you and be able to call Jeremy as one of my own,” he said to Labonte’s family, holding back tears.

Pastor Tom Davis began the service by acknowledging the clouds and rain that failed to deter those who wished to pay their respects. He mentioned that the sun, which he likened to Labonte, was still there despite it not being visible.

Labonte also impacted his teachers along the way, including J.R. Nelson, his coach at King’s Way Christian. He also taught Alyssa, and remembered the day that she came into Jeremy’s classroom. He was smitten immediately, carried her belongings and made sure she would be in the front of the line at school.

“He was like what you have seen portrayed when you fall in love,” Nelson said. “The hearts filled his pupils, his heart pounding out of his shirt as he watched the new fifth grade girl enter his classroom.”

In seventh or eighth grade, Nelson picked up a paper that had fallen on the ground from Jeremy. Inside was a love note, so he read through it and planned to read it aloud at the assembly the next day. “Dear buttercup” was the title of the letter and he looked over at Jeremy, who was grinning from ear to ear while sinking in his seat.

“Showing the love that he had for Alyssa and it continued on. He definitely was her protector,” he added.

Alyssa sat in the row closest to the casket Wednesday. During the service, floral arrangements were placed throughout the church, including two wreaths covered in white and yellow flowers near the casket. Several large monitors proudly showed Jeremy’s face, while blown-up photos showcased the officer’s smile, his call sign 853 and Alyssa. As a piano player welcomed those into the church, two officers stood stoically on both sides of the casket with their arms crossed.

Prior to the funeral, a 40-minute procession included officers on motorcycles and more than 500 police cruisers from various agencies across Georgia. The parking lot at the church was reserved for friends, family and fellow officers, but it quickly became full, and officers who participated in the procession were forced to park on adjacent streets and in nearby parking lots.

John Griffith was one of the people standing outside the church Wednesday afternoon to watch the procession. Many others watched from farther away as the vehicles passed through the city, with two large fire trucks holding up a massive American flag that stretched across the road.

While he didn’t know the officer personally, Griffith felt it was important to brave the elements out of respect.

“To think that this happens in our neighborhood is just sad, and I think it’s important to show support for the family as a city,” Griffith said. “We really have pride in our police and the safety of our community.”

Only once before had Roswell police lost an officer in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths. On June 14, 1986, Leslie G. Warden was killed when he was struck by a drunken driver while assisting at a crash scene on I-285.

A private burial service for Labonte will be held Thursday.

His voice breaking, Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said Labonte was and always will be a hero.

“Rest easy, Jeremy,” he said. “We’ve got the watch from here.”