South Fulton K-9 killed by friendly fire in operation with College Park police

A South Fulton K-9 was killed Friday morning during a joint operation with College Park police when officers shot at an aggravated assault suspect who was believed to be armed, officials said.

K-9 Max was shot by a College Park officer as they chased the suspect in an area near Lakemont Drive, South Fulton police said in a statement. The suspect had been pulled over earlier in the day and fired multiple gunshots before escaping into the Camelot Condominium complex, according to police. The man was spotted in College Park around 10:45 a.m., leading the K-9 and his handler to respond to help with the search.

Few other details were released about the circumstances around Max’s death. A South Fulton police spokesman said the suspect was taken into custody during the operation, but the man has not been publicly identified.