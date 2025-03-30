Man found shot to death in front yard of Rockdale home, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning in the front yard of a home in Rockdale County, authorities said.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office got a call at about 8:50 a.m. about a person shot in the area of Hurst Road and McDaniel Mill Road near Conyers. The location is a short distance from Interstate-20 and Hurst Lake.
When deputies arrived, they found the body of a man lying in the front yard of a residence. The victim, who was not publicly identified, had been shot, sheriff’s office spokesperson Christine Nesbitt confirmed.
Nesbitt said she couldn’t provide additional details on what led to his death, including whether foul play was suspected.
“Details surrounding this incident are unknown at this time,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators are actively working to determine what occurred.”
