Man found shot to death in front yard of Rockdale home, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning in the front yard of a home in Rockdale County, authorities said.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office got a call at about 8:50 a.m. about a person shot in the area of Hurst Road and McDaniel Mill Road near Conyers. The location is a short distance from Interstate-20 and Hurst Lake.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of a man lying in the front yard of a residence. The victim, who was not publicly identified, had been shot, sheriff’s office spokesperson Christine Nesbitt confirmed.