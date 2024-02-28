South Fulton police investigate shooting at troubled apartment complex

South Fulton police are requesting help from the public as they search for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 65-year-old Riverdale man Friday at a persistently dangerous apartment complex.
Authorities have offered a reward of up to $2,000 for information about the fatal shooting of Lewis Cherry. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 1 p.m. at the Freedom Park Apartments on Delano Road, police said.
Cherry was taken to the hospital by Grady Emergency Medical Services but he did not survive his wounds, according to police. No other details have been released about the incident. Cherry’s age and hometown were noted in a brief obituary, though his funeral plans remain pending.
Freedom Park, formerly known as the Hickory Park apartments, is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects involved is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
