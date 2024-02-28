South Fulton police investigate shooting at troubled apartment complex

South Fulton police are requesting help from the public as they search for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 65-year-old Riverdale man Friday at a persistently dangerous apartment complex.

Authorities have offered a reward of up to $2,000 for information about the fatal shooting of Lewis Cherry. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 1 p.m. at the Freedom Park Apartments on Delano Road, police said.

Cherry was taken to the hospital by Grady Emergency Medical Services but he did not survive his wounds, according to police. No other details have been released about the incident. Cherry’s age and hometown were noted in a brief obituary, though his funeral plans remain pending.