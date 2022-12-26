Snow flurries expected in North Georgia to end holiday weekend

The city of Atlanta will keep three warming centers across the city until Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.. The women and children’s warming station was relocated from the Thomasville Recreation Center to the Grant Park Recreation Center at 537 Park Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30312 due to facilities issues, the city said Monday.

The two other warming center, only available to men, will remain at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane NW and Central Park at 400 Merritts Avenue NE. Transportation is still being provided from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street SW, with return transportation upon deactivation of warming centers.

The worst of the state’s power struggles appear to be over. More than 250,000 Georgia Power customers had their power restored since Friday’s artic blast arrived, with only a few outages reported across the Atlanta metro area by Monday morning, according to the company’s outage map. Georgia EMCs reported thousands of customers affected by outages as of Saturday morning, but most have been resolved.

Flights have also been impacted by what forecasters call a “bomb cyclone” — a fast-developing storm in which atmospheric pressure drops very quickly over a day. In the upper Midwest and Northeast, millions have lost power and airports have been shuttered as some areas saw temperatures in the single or negative digits.

On Saturday, nearly 200,000 flights were delayed and 3,500 were outright canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware. Sunday saw more than 4,900 flights cancelled. At least 9,000 flights were delayed and 3,200 were cancelled nationwide before 10 a.m. Monday, according to FlightAware.

Operations at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport were improved on Monday as the weather in other parts of the country caused headaches in Atlanta. More than 150 flights departing or arriving at Hartfield-Jackson were canceled by Monday morning, about half what was reported in Atlanta on Sunday.

The airport also had a water pipe burst on Concourse E on Sunday, which forced a gate to temporarily shut down.

And while Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were less crowded at the airport than the days leading up to the weekend, traffic will pick up again Monday and Tuesday as travelers return home from holiday trips.

TSA security wait times at the airport were between 10 to 15 minutes around 10 a.m. Monday. Travelers are still encouraged to arrive at least two hours early.

Metro motorists can also expect the holiday work week to be busy on the roadways, as record numbers of Georgians are expected to hit the roads for Christmas and year-end holidays, according to a AAA forecast.

Across the United States, the winter storm has killed at least 34 people and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts in addition to ongoing power outages.

-Staff writer Dylan Jackson contributed to this report.