Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Atlanta airport

Holiday travel and cold temperatures continue to impact flights in and out of Hartfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday.
Although operations at the airport improved Monday, more than 150 departing or arriving at Hartfield-Jackson were canceled by Monday at noon, about half what was reporting in Atlanta on Christmas Day, according to FlightAware.
Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Andrew Gobeil said most of the cancellations are not a result of anything at the airport and could be airline related, departing airport related or something else. A brutal winter storm system brought arctic temperatures and frozen precipitation across the U.S., though the Atlanta area avoided the white stuff.
The ripple effects of the storm system were felt across the nation. According to FlightAware, nearly 13,000 flights were delayed and 4,000 were cancelled nationwide by noon on Monday.
Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Perry said the airline, the No. 2 carrier out of Atlanta, is still experiencing disruptions across their network as a result of the lingering effect of the winter storm. Perry said the airline is trying to re-accommodate as many customers as possible, based on available space.
Flights at the airport are not the only thing that have been impacted due to freezing cold temperatures during the holiday weekend. A water pipe burst on Concourse E on Sunday and forced a gate to temporarily shut down.
Gobeil said the airport has also been dealing with water pressure issues, resulting in some concessions being impacted.
“We’ve been dealing with the water pressure issues that we are continuing to monitor. There has been minimal to no impact on flight operations at this time,” Gobeil said.
Three concessioners on Concourse A — Chick-Fil-A, Gordon Biersch and Varasano Pizza — were closed around noon Monday due to low water pressure.
Security wait times at the airport were between 10 to 15 minutes around noon Monday. Travelers are still encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.
“Early this morning, (security wait time) was relatively fine. I expect we’ll be fine this afternoon,” Gobeil said. “Tomorrow will be busy.”
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com