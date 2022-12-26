Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Atlanta airport

Flights at the airport are not the only thing that have been impacted due to freezing cold temperatures during the holiday weekend. A water pipe burst on Concourse E on Sunday and forced a gate to temporarily shut down.

Gobeil said the airport has also been dealing with water pressure issues, resulting in some concessions being impacted.

“We’ve been dealing with the water pressure issues that we are continuing to monitor. There has been minimal to no impact on flight operations at this time,” Gobeil said.

Three concessioners on Concourse A — Chick-Fil-A, Gordon Biersch and Varasano Pizza — were closed around noon Monday due to low water pressure.

Security wait times at the airport were between 10 to 15 minutes around noon Monday. Travelers are still encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

“Early this morning, (security wait time) was relatively fine. I expect we’ll be fine this afternoon,” Gobeil said. “Tomorrow will be busy.”