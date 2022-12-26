BreakingNews
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.

The Clayton County Water Authority issued a boil water advisory Sunday after customers had reported low water pressure or no water around the county. General manager H. Bernard Frank blamed the below-freezing temperatures.

“Our team is working to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible. However, we do not have an estimate on when service will be restored,” Franks said in a news release. “We understand the difficulty this causes not only during an extreme cold weather event but also during the holiday.”

Customers with no water or low pressure who have not reported it, should contact our Call Center at 770-960-5200. When dialing, press 0 to report an emergency.

The water authority is working to provide bottled water for customers affected.

On Sunday, the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer issued an advisory for people that lost water pressure completely or feel they had extremely low pressure to boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food until the boil water advisory has been lifted. The water should be boiled for at least one full minute after reaching full boil.

The boil water advisory is in effect for customers that are north of State Route 369 (Matt Highway) from the Hall County line to the Cherokee County border.

Crews identified a valve that delivers water to the system located at the north high service pump station froze during the multiple days of below freezing temperatures, as the cause for the various water outages and widespread low water pressure issues throughout the north of the county, according to the Forsyth County. The frozen valve has been resolved and water pressure is being restored to those impacted.

