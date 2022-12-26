Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties

On Sunday, the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer issued an advisory for people that lost water pressure completely or feel they had extremely low pressure to boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food until the boil water advisory has been lifted. The water should be boiled for at least one full minute after reaching full boil.

The boil water advisory is in effect for customers that are north of State Route 369 (Matt Highway) from the Hall County line to the Cherokee County border.

Crews identified a valve that delivers water to the system located at the north high service pump station froze during the multiple days of below freezing temperatures, as the cause for the various water outages and widespread low water pressure issues throughout the north of the county, according to the Forsyth County. The frozen valve has been resolved and water pressure is being restored to those impacted.