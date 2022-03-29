Smyrna man gets life sentence for murdering longtime friend after argument

A Cobb County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty on multiple charges, including malice murder, for killing his close friend by shooting her repeatedly.
Carl Crawford, 32, of Smyrna, was convicted on five charges related to the death of 27-year-old Juanita McFadden, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady said in a news release. On Monday, Crawford was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
According to Broady, a fight between Crawford and McFadden in November 2020 led Crawford to pull a handgun and shoot his longtime friend and former roommate nine times. Crawford stayed at the scene and admitted to shooting McFadden when police arrived. Responding officers took him into custody at McFadden’s apartment.
After the shooting, McFadden’s mother, Deanna Butler, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her daughter and Crawford had been friends since middle school. McFadden had dated Crawford’s roommate and lived at their apartment until a few months prior.
“He was a really close friend of the family,” Butler said at the time.
According to Crawford’s arrest warrant, McFadden went to the apartment to collect some of her things. She and Crawford began to argue and the fight escalated until Crawford claimed McFadden began hitting him in the entryway of the apartment. Though he told police he did not believe his life was in danger, he admitted to pulling out a 9mm handgun and repeatedly shooting McFadden, the warrant said.
Crawford was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he has remained without bond since the shooting. His trial began March 21 and finished Monday, Broady said. Crawford was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
“This was a tragic and completely avoidable loss of life,” the prosecutor, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Camarillo, said. “There were no winners in this case. Both Ms. McFadden’s and Mr. Crawford’s families will have to carry this burden for the rest of their lives.”
