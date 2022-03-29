Smyrna man gets life sentence for murdering longtime friend after argument

According to Crawford’s arrest warrant, McFadden went to the apartment to collect some of her things. She and Crawford began to argue and the fight escalated until Crawford claimed McFadden began hitting him in the entryway of the apartment. Though he told police he did not believe his life was in danger, he admitted to pulling out a 9mm handgun and repeatedly shooting McFadden, the warrant said.

Crawford was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he has remained without bond since the shooting. His trial began March 21 and finished Monday, Broady said. Crawford was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“This was a tragic and completely avoidable loss of life,” the prosecutor, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Camarillo, said. “There were no winners in this case. Both Ms. McFadden’s and Mr. Crawford’s families will have to carry this burden for the rest of their lives.”