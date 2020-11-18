Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend at Smyrna apartment

A man is in custody after police said he shot and killed his girlfriend Wednesday morning during a fight inside his Smyrna apartment.
Officers were called to the Alder Park Apartments off Spring Road shortly before 1 a.m. after several neighbors reported hearing gunfire, Smyrna police spokesman Sgt. Louis Defense said.
They arrived to find the body of 27-year-old Juanita Nicole McFadden with multiple gunshot wounds, Defense said. The Atlanta woman’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Carl Anthony Crawford, was taken into custody at the scene.
Defense said detectives are in the process of obtaining murder warrants against Crawford, and that he will be formally charged in his girlfriend’s death Wednesday afternoon.
No additional details about what led to the shooting have been released.
The incident was at least the second homicide in Cobb County this week. On Monday evening, one person was shot and killed during a carjacking at a Vinings apartment complex, according to Cobb police. Authorities have not identified the victim in that case or said whether any suspects are sought.
