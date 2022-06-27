‘Senseless’: Argument over mayo leaves 1 worker dead, 1 hurt at Atlanta sub shop

A frustrated Schierbaum said Sunday that arguments are the leading cause of the homicides his department has investigated in 2022. For the past two years, homicides have been up in Atlanta, with 158 people killed in 2021, the deadliest year for the city on record since 1996.

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns,” Schierbaum told the news station. “We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime. We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”

It was not clear if police had identified a suspect Sunday. No arrests have been publicly announced.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

