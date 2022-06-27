‘Senseless’: Argument over mayo leaves 1 worker dead, 1 hurt at Atlanta sub shop

An employee at a downtown Atlanta sub shop was killed Sunday and her coworker was seriously injured when a customer angered by a condiment pulled out a gun, police said.
According to Atlanta police, the customer argued with the two women over the amount of mayonnaise they put on a sandwich at a Subway on Northside Drive before opening fire inside the business around 6:30 p.m. The shooting brought several top Atlanta police officials to the sub shop, which is connected to a Circle K gas station two blocks south of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“What you are seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy,” Atlanta police interim Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News from the scene Sunday. “A senseless tragedy that we’ve seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire, and now we have someone dead.”
The names of the two employees were not released, and the condition of the injured woman was not known. Willie Glenn, who co-owns the Subway location, told Channel 2 both women started working there earlier this month and were considered “model employees.”
“It breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” Glenn said.
A frustrated Schierbaum said Sunday that arguments are the leading cause of the homicides his department has investigated in 2022. For the past two years, homicides have been up in Atlanta, with 158 people killed in 2021, the deadliest year for the city on record since 1996.
“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns,” Schierbaum told the news station. “We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime. We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”
It was not clear if police had identified a suspect Sunday. No arrests have been publicly announced.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author