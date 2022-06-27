1 killed in triple shooting in Buckhead parking lot

It was the second deadly shooting reported in Atlanta since Sunday night. Earlier in the evening, two women were shot at a Subway on Northside Drive after they argued with a customer over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich, police said.

One woman was killed, and the other was taken into surgery at a hospital. Her condition was unknown Monday.

From the scene of the Subway investigation, interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum called the shooting “a senseless tragedy.”

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns,” Schierbaum told Channel 2. “We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime. We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”

The names of those killed Sunday were not released, and no arrests have been publicly announced.

Police are asking anyone with information on either shooting to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

