1 killed in triple shooting in Buckhead parking lot

Businesses along Peachtree Road were opening Monday morning after a triple shooting the night before in the parking lot. One person was killed and two others were injured, according to Atlanta police.

Businesses along Peachtree Road were opening Monday morning after a triple shooting the night before in the parking lot. One person was killed and two others were injured, according to Atlanta police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 25 minutes ago

A shooting in a Buckhead parking lot killed one person and sent two others to a hospital overnight.

Atlanta police investigated the triple shooting in the 2200 block of Peachtree Road into the early Monday morning hours. Several restaurants and shops share the parking lot, which is situated behind a row of businesses and off the busy street.

Police Lt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2 Action News the shooting was the “result of a dispute in the parking lot,” but he did not say if the three victims had visited any of the businesses before the gunfire rang out.

Investigators were still combing through surveillance footage to identify a shooter, Dearlove told the news station from the scene Monday.

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, two others injured on Peachtree Road

It was the second deadly shooting reported in Atlanta since Sunday night. Earlier in the evening, two women were shot at a Subway on Northside Drive after they argued with a customer over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich, police said.

One woman was killed, and the other was taken into surgery at a hospital. Her condition was unknown Monday.

Explore‘Senseless’: Argument over mayo leaves 1 worker dead, 1 hurt at Atlanta sub shop

From the scene of the Subway investigation, interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum called the shooting “a senseless tragedy.”

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns,” Schierbaum told Channel 2. “We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime. We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”

The names of those killed Sunday were not released, and no arrests have been publicly announced.

Police are asking anyone with information on either shooting to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

