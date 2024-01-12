BreakingNews
U.S. House Republicans launch probe of Fulton special prosecutor

Roswell police say residents, businesses’ outdoor cameras can help solve crimes

The police department will not have access to any live video feeds, according to officials.

Combined ShapeCaption
The police department will not have access to any live video feeds, according to officials.

Metro Atlanta
By
46 minutes ago

Roswell Police is launching a volunteer program for local residents and businesses to privately register their outdoor cameras with the department.

The registration and camera footage can potentially help police solve crimes, Police Public Information Officer Tim Lupo said.

The police department will not have access to any live video feeds, Lupo said. Registering the device, which is free of charge, will allow officers to pinpoint where a privately owned camera is located when a crime occurs and contact the owner to see if there is footage can inform the case, the city said.

“Previously our officers and investigators would have to go into a neighborhood, go door to door and start looking where a camera might be placed outside,” Lupo said. “This greatly speeds up the process.”

To register a camera visit www.ConnectRoswell.org.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top