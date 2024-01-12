Roswell police say residents, businesses’ outdoor cameras can help solve crimes

Roswell Police is launching a volunteer program for local residents and businesses to privately register their outdoor cameras with the department.

The registration and camera footage can potentially help police solve crimes, Police Public Information Officer Tim Lupo said.

The police department will not have access to any live video feeds, Lupo said. Registering the device, which is free of charge, will allow officers to pinpoint where a privately owned camera is located when a crime occurs and contact the owner to see if there is footage can inform the case, the city said.