Roswell police website allows search for crimes, accident reports

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Roswell Police Department offers a valuable web tool for residents and businesses interested in safety. The Police-2-Citizen website allows users to look for recent events near a specific location, obtain accident report information, report incidents, request security watches and even allows for officer commendations.

Using the event search tools citizens can enter an address in Roswell to see what, if any, crimes or accidents may have occurred within a designated distance. The event map provides a visual of the same information for those wanting to see what’s been happening nearby.

Users can also easily report non-emergency incidents like lost property, thefts or damaged property and see follow-up reports on previously reported events.

Under the security watch section, residents can request additional patrols during a vacation and submit traffic or quality of life complaints for further follow-up.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
