Robbery suspect killed after driving U-Haul truck toward deputies, GBI says

Multiple attempts to stop the driver were made, including a PIT maneuver that resulted in the truck leaving the road near the intersection of Highway 301 and Brooks Hendrix Road, more than 10 miles from the robbery location, according to the GBI.

The driver struck a utility pole upon leaving the road, and deputies and troopers approached the vehicle while telling the man to get out, the state agency detailed. The man, who was not publicly identified, is accused of instead driving the truck toward deputies.

Multiple deputies and a trooper fired at the man, who was struck and then pronounced dead at the scene, the GBI said.

The GBI was asked to investigate the shooting at the request of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and the GSP. All findings will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

It was the 39th officer-involved shooting the agency has been asked to investigate this year. At this time last year, the GBI had investigated 47 such shootings.

