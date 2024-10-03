Crime & Public Safety

Police seek help identifying suspect in East Point fatal shooting

Chravis Shaw was shot in the 5600 block of Laurel Ridge Drive in East Point, police said.

Credit: East Point Police Department

Credit: East Point Police Department

Chravis Shaw was shot in the 5600 block of Laurel Ridge Drive in East Point, police said.
By
1 hour ago

Police are trying to identify a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man in East Point on Monday.

Several rounds of gunfire were heard shortly before 6 a.m. near the 5600 block of Laurel Ridge Drive, a residential street right off I-285. The victim, Chravis Shaw, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators discovered that another man was with Shaw at the time of the shooting, and officials are now trying to identify him. Authorities have not disclosed any details about the suspect or possible motives.

A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Murder suspect on the run in Atlanta after escaping from Grady detention
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

GBI investigating after MARTA officer’s gun goes off during robbery arrest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Suspect at large after road rage shooting on Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police seek Lexus driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Boy Scouts

Keeping kids safe is the goal as Atlanta Boy Scouts host 11th annual seminar4m ago
Conyers chemical plant fire: Winds to shift toward Atlanta through Sunday1h ago
2nd DeKalb gas leak shuts down busy Brookhaven road1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship