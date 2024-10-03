Police seek help identifying suspect in East Point fatal shooting

Police are trying to identify a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man in East Point on Monday.
Several rounds of gunfire were heard shortly before 6 a.m. near the 5600 block of Laurel Ridge Drive, a residential street right off I-285. The victim, Chravis Shaw, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators discovered that another man was with Shaw at the time of the shooting, and officials are now trying to identify him. Authorities have not disclosed any details about the suspect or possible motives.
A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
