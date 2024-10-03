Police seek help identifying suspect in East Point fatal shooting

Police are trying to identify a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man in East Point on Monday.

Several rounds of gunfire were heard shortly before 6 a.m. near the 5600 block of Laurel Ridge Drive, a residential street right off I-285. The victim, Chravis Shaw, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators discovered that another man was with Shaw at the time of the shooting, and officials are now trying to identify him. Authorities have not disclosed any details about the suspect or possible motives.