Police seek 2 men accused of stealing $30K in jewelry from Gwinnett mall

Police are searching for two DeKalb County men suspected of stealing more than $30,000 worth of jewelry from two stores at Sugarloaf Mills mall in snatch-and-grab incidents that took place just days apart.
Gwinnett County police released photos of the suspects, who were identified as Mario Lee Pittman, 28, of Decatur, and Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Lithonia. In both late-April incidents, one or both of the men asked to try on jeweled bracelets, then fled once they were on their wrists, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said. The men were believed to be driving a black BMW SUV with Georgia tag CMI1394.
The first incident took place April 27 at the Jewelry Box outlet, Valle said. Pittman and Warren both asked to try on bracelets, which were collectively valued at $26,000. Once the bracelets were clasped, they ran away from the store.
Just three days later, Pittman and Warren brazenly returned to Sugarloaf Mills and followed a similar game plan at the Status Jewels kiosk, Valle said. This time, only Warren tried on a bracelet, valued at $4,500. After both men looked at the bracelet on Warren’s wrist, they again fled from the retailer.
The first store allegedly targeted by Warren and Pittman, the Jewelry Box, suffered a similar snatch-and-grab heist late last year.
Over the course of several days around Christmas, 32-year-old Jonathan Louis Weston of Cumming stole jewelry worth more than $40,000 from four Gwinnett stores during a robbery spree for which he later pleaded guilty, according to court records. The Jewelry Box was the third store he targeted, and he was able to steal a diamond ring worth $8,900 using a similar tactic.
A week after visiting the Jewelry Box, Weston returned to Sugarloaf Mills and tried a similar gambit at Zales. A bystander heard the employee yell when Weston took off with a ring and attempted to stop the suspect, authorities said at the time. Weston pepper-sprayed the good Samaritan and was able to flee, but other bystanders took down his license plate number and he was arrested soon after.
After pleading guilty, Weston was sentenced to 10 years of probation and ordered to pay restitution to the stores he robbed, court records show. He was able to avoid jail time by completing a residential substance abuse program.
Anyone with information about the recent thefts at Sugarloaf Mills or the whereabouts of Pittman and Warren is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, callers may leave tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or visiting www.stopcrimeatl.com.
