Police seek 2 men accused of stealing $30K in jewelry from Gwinnett mall

Over the course of several days around Christmas, 32-year-old Jonathan Louis Weston of Cumming stole jewelry worth more than $40,000 from four Gwinnett stores during a robbery spree for which he later pleaded guilty, according to court records. The Jewelry Box was the third store he targeted, and he was able to steal a diamond ring worth $8,900 using a similar tactic.

A week after visiting the Jewelry Box, Weston returned to Sugarloaf Mills and tried a similar gambit at Zales. A bystander heard the employee yell when Weston took off with a ring and attempted to stop the suspect, authorities said at the time. Weston pepper-sprayed the good Samaritan and was able to flee, but other bystanders took down his license plate number and he was arrested soon after.

After pleading guilty, Weston was sentenced to 10 years of probation and ordered to pay restitution to the stores he robbed, court records show. He was able to avoid jail time by completing a residential substance abuse program.

