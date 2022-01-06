Man robbed 4 Gwinnett jewelry stores, pepper-sprayed bystander, police say

The second theft took place a few days later, also at the Mall of Georgia. Police said Weston visited the Diamond Ring Company on Dec. 27 and asked to check the prices on two different earrings. As the store employee looked at the price tags, Weston is accused of snatching them and running from the store. One earring was valued at $14,800 and the other was worth $11,000.

Two days later, police said Weston committed another robbery at Sugarloaf Mills. He visited the Jewelry Box Outlet and asked to see a diamond ring, which he once again grabbed before running from the store, police said. The ring was valued at $8,900.

One week later, Weston is accused of visiting the Zales at Sugarloaf Mills and committing the robbery that led to his arrest, police said. In Wednesday’s incident, a bystander heard the Zales employee yell when Weston allegedly grabbed the diamond ring and ran away. The bystander tried to stop Weston, but police said the good Samaritan was pepper-sprayed.

Weston remains in the Gwinnett jail without bond, police said.