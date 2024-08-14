BREAKING

Police investigating homicide in Gwinnett

The investigation is happening on Josephine Road near Buford Highway.

32 minutes ago

At least one person was killed Wednesday along a residential street in Gwinnett County, police said.

Few details were immediately released, but police spokesman Sgt. Collin Flynn said a homicide investigation is underway in the 6200 block of Josephine Road. The area is just south of Buford Highway and near Norcross.

Officials have not said how many people were killed or what exactly happened at the location.

We’re working to learn more.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

