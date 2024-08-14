Police investigating homicide in Gwinnett

At least one person was killed Wednesday along a residential street in Gwinnett County, police said.
Few details were immediately released, but police spokesman Sgt. Collin Flynn said a homicide investigation is underway in the 6200 block of Josephine Road. The area is just south of Buford Highway and near Norcross.
Officials have not said how many people were killed or what exactly happened at the location.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest