Police investigating after 3 found shot in SE Atlanta

Three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds in southeast Atlanta on Friday afternoon after they were struck in a separate, unknown location, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Browns Mill Road after getting reports of multiple people injured in a shooting, police said. Squad cars could be seen temporarily blocking the intersection in photos captured by NewsChopper 2. A red car at the scene was cordoned off with police tape, Channel 2 Action News reported.

No other details were released, including the conditions or identities of the people shot. No arrests have been reported, though police said the investigation remains active.