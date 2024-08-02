Crime & Public Safety

Police investigating after 3 found shot in SE Atlanta

Atlanta police squad cars gathered at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Browns Mill Road after three people were found shot in the area.

Atlanta police squad cars gathered at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Browns Mill Road after three people were found shot in the area.
1 hour ago

Three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds in southeast Atlanta on Friday afternoon after they were struck in a separate, unknown location, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Browns Mill Road after getting reports of multiple people injured in a shooting, police said. Squad cars could be seen temporarily blocking the intersection in photos captured by NewsChopper 2. A red car at the scene was cordoned off with police tape, Channel 2 Action News reported.

No other details were released, including the conditions or identities of the people shot. No arrests have been reported, though police said the investigation remains active.

Traffic is moving normally through the area, according to data from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

