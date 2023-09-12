Police: Armed bystander stops attempted robbery at Alpharetta Zaxby’s

Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety

Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety

51 minutes ago
An armed bystander put a stop to a would-be robbery at a Zaxby’s restaurant in Alpharetta by shooting the suspect late Monday night, according to officials.

Alpharetta officers got a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. about shots fired in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant near the intersection of Old Milton Parkway and South Main Street. When they arrived, they found a man with two gunshot wounds to the leg, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was identified as the suspect in the attempted robbery, the department said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital and will be arrested once released.

Investigators confirmed the man was shot by a bystander who saw the robbery attempt and intervened. At this point in the investigation, the evidence suggests the bystander “used lawful force in defense of a third party,” police said.

Additional details about the robbery were not released by police.

