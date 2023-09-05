Police: 7-year-old shot to death at DeKalb gas station; father arrested

A 7-year-old boy was shot to death at a gas station in DeKalb County on Monday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting call at around 6:30 p.m. at a Texaco along Rock Chapel Road, just a few miles north of Lithonia. When they arrived, they found the child already dead, police said.

The boy’s father, 42-year-old Dante Daugherty, was arrested and taken to the DeKalb jail. He faces two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and one count of second-degree murder.

No other details were released by police.

