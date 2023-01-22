2 arrested after 3-year-old survives shooting at Douglas County hotel

Two people were arrested after a 3-year-old child was shot at an extended-stay hotel, Douglasville police said Sunday.
Paramedics were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to Intown Suites in Lithia Springs on a report of an injured child, according to police. The paramedics then requested officers investigate.
The child, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. No information was released on the child’s condition.
On Sunday, police said two people had been arrested in the case. Their relationship to the child was not released.
Devante Porter, 23, and Jermecia Martin, 29, were each charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the second degree, reckless conduct, false statements and tampering with evidence.
Both Porter and Martin were being held without bond late Sunday in the Douglas County jail, booking records showed.
The shooting remains under investigation.
