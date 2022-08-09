Mother of 4-year-old shot in car on I-85 now faces 2nd-degree murder charge

Kaelin Lewis, 26, was driving on I-85 around 7:30 p.m. when her daughter, Kendal Lewis, found a gun and it discharged, killing the toddler, police have said. An arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News stated the gun was stored under the driver’s seat.

Kaelin Lewis was initially charged only with second-degree cruelty to children. But according to Georgia law, a second-degree murder charge can be added if the child dies and if prosecutors can prove criminal negligence. That is, whether an adult was aware or should have been aware of a gun being in the area and did nothing to keep it out of the reach of children.