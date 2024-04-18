Persons of interest sought after man found dead inside car in Cobb

Police are trying to identify two men considered persons of interest in a Cobb County fatal shooting that happened last month, officials said.

Curtis Coleman, 43, was found shot to death inside a vehicle along Powers Ferry Road, just outside I-285, on March 21. Since then, police said no suspects have been identified.

On Wednesday, police spokesman Sgt. Eric Smith stated that two men, who have not been identified by police and are not considered suspects in the case, are being sought for information. Pictures released by Cobb police showed them wearing jeans and hoodies.

Smith said it’s believed that for “unknown reasons” at least one suspect flagged down Coleman while he was driving. He was then struck by gunfire at some point, police said.

“Our detectives still do not have a motive in this case,” Smith stated. “It is believed to be random and that there was no prior connection between the victim and the person or persons who harmed him.”

Coleman and his vehicle were found in the parking lot of an Extended Stay America hotel in the 2200 block of Powers Ferry Road, Smith confirmed. No suspects were in the area when police arrived at the scene.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Coleman was on his way home when the encounter occurred. The fundraiser’s organizer, Chanel Wynn, said Coleman was a father to two children.

“This is so tragic and so terribly hard because Curtis was so close with his family and he was just a kind and wonderful person,” Wynn wrote. “He is one who truly would have won the ‘Dad of The Year Award.’”

