Officials ID 14-year-old boy killed in SE Atlanta shooting

Calico Jonez, another Atlanta-area artist who has worked with rappers like Soulja Boy and Snoop Dogg, described Mack as “an outstanding, perfect kid.”

“I couldn’t see Quint without dancing,” Jonez said.

A tribute video during Mack’s service showed many instances of the teenager dancing and performing onstage or for the camera.

Police have not said what motivated the shooting, which took place just before 6:30 p.m. at the Phat Phish Cafe in East Atlanta. Nearly three weeks after Mack’s funeral, DeKalb County police arrested 23-year-old Cecil Adkison of Decatur in connection with the teenager’s killing.

No further information has been released about how Adkison was linked to the shooting, but an Atlanta police report said detectives were able to get security camera footage from the restaurant.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Adkison has been charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online jail records show. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he remains without bond.