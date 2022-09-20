BREAKING: Man charged with murder in shooting of 14-year-old boy

Cecil Adkison, 23, of Decatur was taken into custody Tuesday by the Atlanta police fugitive unit and the U.S. Marshals Service, police said. Adkison is accused in an Aug. 23 homicide on Fayetteville Road in southeast Atlanta.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the Phat Phish Cafe, where the boy had been shot multiple times, according to police. He was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital, but died from his injuries. The teenager’s name has not been released.