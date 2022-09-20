BREAKING: Man charged with murder in shooting of 14-year-old boy

Four weeks after a 14-year-old boy was shot to death, investigators have arrested a suspect, Atlanta police said Tuesday.
Cecil Adkison, 23, of Decatur was taken into custody Tuesday by the Atlanta police fugitive unit and the U.S. Marshals Service, police said. Adkison is accused in an Aug. 23 homicide on Fayetteville Road in southeast Atlanta.
Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the Phat Phish Cafe, where the boy had been shot multiple times, according to police. He was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital, but died from his injuries. The teenager’s name has not been released.
Detectives were able to obtain security camera footage from the scene, a police report states. No details were released about a possible motive in the shooting.
Adkison was charged with felony murder, according to police. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
