Police canvass neighborhood where 13-year-olds were shot, killed

West End residents asked for information about deaths of 2 teens
Police officers spoke to locals in the area of Sparks Street in southwest Atlanta on Friday about the fatal shooting of two teenagers that happened July 2. Officials canvassed the neighborhood to raise awareness and try to learn information that could aid in the homicide investigation.
As a community continues to grieve, police officers on horseback, motorcycles and foot lined the local streets Friday morning, searching for any information regarding the fatal shooting of two 13-year-old boys last week.

Roughly 35 officers and investigators participated in the canvass of the West End neighborhood where Lamon Freeman and Jakody Davis lost their lives. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. July 2 as the teenagers were hanging out on the steps of an apartment building near Dimmock and Peeples streets, police said.

A 12-year-old boy was also hospitalized after being shot in the foot.

Explore2 boys killed, 1 injured in shooting at troubled SW Atlanta complex

Six suspects parked two vehicles on a neighboring side street before walking up to the apartment complex and opening fire, officials said. The identities and motivation of those six suspects is unknown, police said.

With so little information, Atlanta police Maj. Pete Malecki said the purpose of the canvass was to “try to obtain as much as we can from the community.” Previously, officers referred to the area as a “gang stronghold,” but Malecki said it’s not clear if the shooting was gang related.

The canvass included handing out flyers and knocking on doors, inside and outside the apartment complex. As the process began, neighbors lingered in the doorways of their homes, some speaking with investigators, other watching from a distance.

“We’ve been getting some cooperation, but we know there is more to be had,” Malecki said.

Two women, one holding a baby, sat outside a home just across the street from the complex as they spoke with investigators. Another man approached officers from a house down the street, describing what he had witnessed the night of the shooting.

A $50,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers Atlanta for any information regarding the incident, including anonymous tips.

Freeman had turned 13 just 30 minutes prior to the fatal shooting. Now, birthday balloons fill the stairwell of their apartment and two stuffed animals, surrounded by candles and various toys, sit below.

“We have two kids in the community that did nothing at all and it cost them their life,” Malecki said.

Fifty community members gathered July 3 for a candlelight vigil in memory of the teens.

“Whether you’re an eyewitness or you just heard some information in the neighborhood, we want to know, so we ask that you please come forward and provide that,” Malecki said.

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

