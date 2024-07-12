Police canvass neighborhood where 13-year-olds were shot, killed

Six suspects parked two vehicles on a neighboring side street before walking up to the apartment complex and opening fire, officials said. The identities and motivation of those six suspects is unknown, police said.

With so little information, Atlanta police Maj. Pete Malecki said the purpose of the canvass was to “try to obtain as much as we can from the community.” Previously, officers referred to the area as a “gang stronghold,” but Malecki said it’s not clear if the shooting was gang related.

The canvass included handing out flyers and knocking on doors, inside and outside the apartment complex. As the process began, neighbors lingered in the doorways of their homes, some speaking with investigators, other watching from a distance.

“We’ve been getting some cooperation, but we know there is more to be had,” Malecki said.

Two women, one holding a baby, sat outside a home just across the street from the complex as they spoke with investigators. Another man approached officers from a house down the street, describing what he had witnessed the night of the shooting.

A $50,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers Atlanta for any information regarding the incident, including anonymous tips.

Freeman had turned 13 just 30 minutes prior to the fatal shooting. Now, birthday balloons fill the stairwell of their apartment and two stuffed animals, surrounded by candles and various toys, sit below.

“We have two kids in the community that did nothing at all and it cost them their life,” Malecki said.

Fifty community members gathered July 3 for a candlelight vigil in memory of the teens.

“Whether you’re an eyewitness or you just heard some information in the neighborhood, we want to know, so we ask that you please come forward and provide that,” Malecki said.