No more swimming in Lake Lanier at Margaritaville water park

“The beach area will remain open for lounging and relaxing, and we hope you will still take advantage of this space to soak up the sun and enjoy the beautiful surroundings,” the park’s spokesperson said.

The announcement comes three weeks before Memorial Day, which is typically a busy weekend at the reservoir, and often a deadly one.

Last summer, at least four people drowned at Lake Lanier in separate incidents. One victim, 20-year-old Jose Camarillo, was swimming at the Margaritaville beach during Memorial Day weekend when he went underwater, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The agency did not say what happened prior to the drowning.

Three others died at the lake over a single week in June last year. They were swimming or boating in other parts of the lake, which encompasses nearly 60 square miles of water and nearly 700 miles of shoreline.

Other tragedies have occurred near the water park in years past. A Hoschton son and father went underwater at the beach near Margaritaville in 2019, according to the DNR. Nine-year-old Ethan Chen and his 30-year-old father, Libao Chen, died within days of each other.

In 2021, the state agency said two teenagers were injured when their boat exploded near the Margaritaville park. The boat was refueling at the Port of Indecision when it caught on fire.

The water park opens for the summer season at 11 a.m. Saturday.