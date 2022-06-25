Man dies at Lake Lanier, marking 3rd drowning in reservoir this week

He became at least the third man presumed dead after drowning in Lake Lanier this week. State officials are still searching for Kaiyan Ding, a 29-year-old man who went missing after he jumped off a boat near Holiday Marina on June 18.

On Thursday, a dive team with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a 61-year-old man who appears to have drowned while bathing in the lake next to the dock at Longwood Park in Gainesville, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The trend doesn’t appear to be confined to metro Atlanta. Two children and an adult drowned Thursday night in Clarks Hill Lake in Augusta. The three victims were siblings, according to WJBF, a television station affiliated with ABC in Augusta. Their bodies were turned over to the GBI, which will determine the causes of death, the Department of Natural Resources said.