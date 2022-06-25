ajc logo
Man dies at Lake Lanier, marking 3rd drowning in reservoir this week

A game warden for the Department of Natural Resources scours Lake Lanier searching for a drowning victim this week.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Yet another swimmer drowned in the waters of Lake Lanier on Friday.

A dive team from the Forsyth County Fire Department pulled the body of a 20-year-old man from the lake around noon, according to Department of Natural Resources spokesman Lt. Judd Smith.

The man was recovered in 30 feet of water near Vans Tavern Park in Forsyth County, authorities indicated.

Smith said the victim was swimming with friends near the courtesy dock of the boat ramp when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

The Department of Natural Resources did not release the man’s name.

ExploreDrowned 61-year-old man pulled from Lake Lanier in Gainesville

He became at least the third man presumed dead after drowning in Lake Lanier this week. State officials are still searching for Kaiyan Ding, a 29-year-old man who went missing after he jumped off a boat near Holiday Marina on June 18.

On Thursday, a dive team with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a 61-year-old man who appears to have drowned while bathing in the lake next to the dock at Longwood Park in Gainesville, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Explore3 siblings drown in Clarks Hill Lake just north of Augusta

The trend doesn’t appear to be confined to metro Atlanta. Two children and an adult drowned Thursday night in Clarks Hill Lake in Augusta. The three victims were siblings, according to WJBF, a television station affiliated with ABC in Augusta. Their bodies were turned over to the GBI, which will determine the causes of death, the Department of Natural Resources said.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Georgia Bulldogs lose to Texas in battle to sign quarterback Arch Manning
