Gwinnett teens critically injured, but family survives boat explosion on Lake Lanier

“The biggest blessing of all is that the family survived because it could have been so much worse,” family friend Heather Dirkse told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Coleman family was at the lake for a Mother’s Day outing when their boat caught on fire near Margaritaville at Lanier Islands around 2:30 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The explosion happened as the boat was refueling at the gas docks at the Port of Indecision, DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon told the AJC. The boat was fully ablaze when first responders arrived.