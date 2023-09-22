New GSP Post to be constructed next to Governor’s Mansion in Buckhead

A new Georgia State Patrol post will be constructed on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion in Buckhead.

The 1,750 square foot facility and garage bay will be utilized by close to 30 troopers, with 12 troopers directly assigned to the facility, the governor’s office announced.

In a statement, the governor’s office said the new post is “providing increased accessibility to and security for the Buckhead community around the clock.” The post’s construction is being funded by the addition of $1.3 million in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget by the House of Representatives and approved by the entire General Assembly.

“Keeping Georgians safe will always be my top priority, and I’m thankful for Speaker Burns’ leadership and the entire General Assembly for investing in that shared goal,” Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement. “With this new patrol post, our dedicated State Troopers will have another base of operations as they take the fight directly to criminals, and I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the Buckhead community.”

The post was designed by Houser Walker Architecture, and construction is scheduled to begin next year. According to the governor’s office, the post will “maintain the historical integrity of the Mansion and surrounding grounds.”

“This new patrol post is a significant, long-term investment in public safety by the State of Georgia,” Speaker of the House Jon Burns said in a statement. “The patrol post will not only improve response times to incidents in and around the City of Atlanta but also improve coordination between state and local law enforcement. I want to thank Governor Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Safety for sharing our commitment to this important project.”

Once construction is completed, the new patrol post will be accessible via Woodhaven Rd NW off of West Paces Ferry Road NW.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

