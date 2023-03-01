Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push

The memo came just after supporters of the Buckhead divorce achieved a minor victory. With the tacit support of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Senate committee approved Senate Bills 113 and 114 on Monday, giving Buckhead City boosters their first legislative success.

The rapid-fire votes set off alarms among the broad coalition of Atlanta officials, corporate leaders, community activists and lawmakers who staunchly support a unified city. They have long highlighted many of the concerns that Kemp’s administration raised in the two-page letter.

Among the issues, Dove questioned whether the proposed Buckhead City would trigger a “possible widespread default” of municipal bonds by reconfiguring the way debt is handled, and indicated other areas where the pending legislation could flout the state constitution.

Dove’s memo also noted that supporters of the secession have failed to determine whether students in the proposed city could enroll in the Atlanta Public Schools system even though the new jurisdiction sits outside Atlanta’s limits.

“If students are not able to remain in the Atlanta Independent School System, are Fulton County schools able and equipped to manage the influx of students that would then be added to their rolls?” Dove wrote in the memo, one of 11 legal questions he posed.

Cityhood sponsors have long refused to offer detailed responses to those concerns and other unanswered questions. That has left frustrated opponents to predict it will cost millions of dollars in litigation to hash out the logistics in the unlikely event a breakup is successful.

They also won’t answer other pressing issues, such as detailing how Buckhead City would meet its budget and debt obligations, whether it could disrupt financing for MARTA and other taxpayer-funded projects and what would happen to a public safety center that Atlanta has long planned.

‘This shouldn’t happen’

Though the pro-Buckhead push isn’t expected to pass the Legislature and reach Kemp’s desk, its preliminary success in a Senate committee on Monday served as a wakeup call to residents who say a unified city is key to a prosperous region.

Last year, House and Senate leaders smothered the pro-Buckhead movement before it reached a committee vote. With new politicians in charge of both chambers, opponents this year leaned on Kemp to intervene before the push gained new momentum.

Many worry that an effort to separate a wealthy, mostly white enclave from the city at the heart of the civil rights movement would deal long-term damage to Atlanta’s image as a vibrant, diverse center of economic opportunity.

“This shouldn’t happen anywhere – the wealthy part of the city leaves a poorer part of the city behind,” said Humberto Garcia-Sjogrim, a co-founder of the pro-unity Neighbors for a United Atlanta. “Which is exactly what would happen. But it cannot happen in the home of Martin Luther King Jr. It would be a stain on our city’s history.”

Atlanta City Council members say they, too, are working to highlight other concerns embedded in the legislation, including provisions that set sky-high salaries for the proposed city’s elected officials and call for Atlanta to sell its property to Buckhead for rock-bottom prices.

The GOP sponsors — who each hail from outside Atlanta — have largely framed the issue as part of an ongoing quest to heed locals who feel their concerns about crime rates and services they say have been ignored.

State Sen. Randy Robertson, whose Cataula-based district is more than an hour’s drive southwest of Atlanta, said the threat of Buckhead cityhood should serve as a reminder to elected officials who “forget who they work for.”

“So when movements happen that remind the elected officials who the real bosses are,” Robertson said, “then I have to support that.”

