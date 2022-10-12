Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history

Investigators discovered an additional $94,790 in cash, resulting in $222,490 in total cash seized as part of the investigation.

“We don’t have any information yet as to a nexus between gangs but, clearly, this amount of drugs and narcotics seized, we would have to think it deals with cartel, that is cartel weight,” Albertini said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Credit: Atlanta Police

Officials are looking for Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted on charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and forgery. Albertini said there is evidence Freeman resided alone at both locations.

Investigators were able to identify Freeman after finding fraudulent IDs at the Centennial Olympic Park location with a fraudulent name. Albertini said the investigation was able to revealed Freeman as the person on the fraudulent IDs.

Albertini said the impact of the investigation could be far reaching and the department is hopeful by removing that amount of narcotics from the streets could actually save lives.

“This isn’t just metro area weight; this could go to surrounding states and communities,” he said “I would like to think we have put a very sizable dent in the drug environment in our community and the city of Atlanta.”

Albertini said they don’t believe Freeman is still in the metro Atlanta area and have found possible ties to Arizona and Marylan. Considering the amount of narcotics and money seized, Albertini said Freeman might be in danger.

“If you do know who Mr. Freeman is, let us know, call CrimeStoppers. Losing that much cocaine, I’m sure his life is in danger, to some degree and we would like to speak to him before anything should happen,” he said.

Anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-614-6544 or CrimesStoppers at 404-577-8477.