GBI: 125,000 lethal doses of fentanyl seized in drug bust

After receiving several tips about gang activity, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, ATF Atlanta, Homeland Security Investigations and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations worked together to make the seizure announced Tuesday. More information, including the number of arrests, was not immediately available.

The GBI Gang Task Force said the fentanyl represents 125,000 lethal doses. Pictures posted to the GBI Facebook page showed what amounts to millions of doses of drugs, the agency said in a Tuesday email. Fentanyl related deaths in Georgia have risen dramatically since the pandemic started. In Gwinnett, and other metro Atlanta counties, these deaths doubled or tripled, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported.